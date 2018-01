A woman has been taken to hospital after a spider bite.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a spider bite. Eloise Handley

A 59-YEAR-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a spider.

Paramedics were called to a property in Dundowran after the woman reported being bitten on the chest about 10.20am Sunday.

She was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were unable to confirm what type of spider bit the woman.