Woman says she's in labour, court issues arrest warrant

Carlie Walker
by
22nd May 2018 12:10 PM

A WARRANT for the arrest of a woman claiming to be in labour has been issued at Maryborough Magistrates Court after she failed to turn up for her court appearance.

Angelina Jade Victoria Blackwood was set to face the court on one charge of stealing on Tuesday.

But police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk told the court Ms Blackwood had called the court house to say she was in labour and could not attend.

Magistrate John Smith said a warrant would be issued for her arrest.

