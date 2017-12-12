Woman scratches man at M'boro emergency department

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

SALLY-ANNE Marie Driver was intoxicated and behaving erratically when she lashed out at a man at Maryborough Hospital's emergency department, scratching his neck.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to common assault at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said the incident happened on September 29 when Driver attended the hospital.

A man was there with his wife and child, who was ill.

Staff noticed Driver behaving erratically and couldn't settle her down, Sgt Stagoll told the court.

She said Driver appeared intoxicated and the man approached her to ask her to settle down.

"She lashed out at him," Sgt Stagoll said.

"She scratched his neck, causing a minor wound."

Driver was taken to another room and police arrived to speak to her and the complainant.

She declined to be interviewed and was charged, Sgt Stagoll said.

Duty lawyer Travis George said Driver had mental health issues and had faced a lot of difficulties in her life.

"Her brother passed away when she was sic, her father passed away when she was 26," he said.

For a while, Driver worked in hospitality.

But she was the victim of a sexual assault when she was 17 and had a psychotic episode soon after.

Driver had been diagnosed with bipolar as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, Mr George said.

"She's had a lot of demons she's had to battle," he said.

Mr George said his client was using alcohol around the time of the incident but was clean of drugs.

She had undergone a mental health assessment and had been placed on a mental health plan.

She was volunteering at St Vincent de Paul's, Mr George said.

Magistrate John Smith acknowledged there were mitigating factors in regards to Driver's mental health.

She was fined $500.