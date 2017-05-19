Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A PIALBA woman has admitted to selling fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

Jodie Maree Marsh, 30, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to six fraud charges, stealing, unauthorised dealing with shop goods, stealing, contravening a direction or requirement of police and disobedience to a lawful order issued by a statutory authority.

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH FRASER COAST COURT STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC

The court heard in March this year, Marsh posted three separate ads on the popular trading post website Gumtree, advertising a Formula 1 ticket, a Justin Bieber concert ticket and four Adele concert tickets.

She sold the two single "tickets" for $200 each, and the four Adele "tickets" for $400.

Once the sale was complete, the customers never received any tickets, and were unable to contact Marsh.

The court also heard that in January this year, Marsh visited Bunnings Hardware store in Hervey Bay on a number of occasions, stealing a total of eight different items before pawning them to different shops in the region.

Marsh's defence lawyer John Hall said his client owed an acquaintance money, and had been receiving threats.

Marsh was ordered to pay a total of $1210 in restitution for her crimes, and will spend 18 months on probation.