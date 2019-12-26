Menu
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
Woman seriously injured in farming accident

26th Dec 2019 2:19 PM
THE Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a woman, aged in her sixties, after she was injured in a farming accident earlier today.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene, in the Western Downs region, at 8.30am.

Once at the scene, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat the woman for a serious lower limb injury.

She was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

