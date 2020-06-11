Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
Health

Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jun 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital with serious burns after a battery explosion in a workplace incident this afternoon.

Ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics arrived at the scene just off Lavarack Ave in Eagle Farm's industrial area just after 1pm on Thursday.

It is understood that the woman sustained the burns, including those to her airway, after an incident that saw a battery explode near her.

She has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

explosion workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mental health funding well received

        premium_icon Mental health funding well received

        News Headspace Hervey Bay has welcomed Federal Government’s youth mental health funding.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
        BEAUTIFUL BOOKMARKS: Annual competition winners announced

        premium_icon BEAUTIFUL BOOKMARKS: Annual competition winners announced

        News The winners of the annual Design-a-Bookmark Competition have been announced by...

        Patient rushed to hospital after car rollover in M'boro

        premium_icon Patient rushed to hospital after car rollover in M'boro

        Breaking The patient was transported to hospital by paramedics

        A breakdown of JobKeeper numbers on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon A breakdown of JobKeeper numbers on the Fraser Coast

        News Thousands of jobs on the Fraser Coast are being supported