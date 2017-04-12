Woman smashes through glass shop front, hospitalised

A SECURITY guard heard a loud bang, glass shattering and then a woman screaming at a business on the Esplanade in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the scene of Headline Hair and Beauty where there were blood droplets and glass after a woman smashed through the business window.

Acting Sergeant John Donaldson said the woman, who was believed to be heavily intoxicated at the time, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

"The woman severely cut her arm and was taken to hospital,” Acting Sgt Donaldson said.

It's believed a significant amount of product was lost due to blood contamination.

There were reports made to police that the woman was arguing and yelling with others at the park across the road before the incident happened.

The woman is known to police, but no charges had been laid at this stage.