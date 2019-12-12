Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Burnett Heads woman is concerned about her pets after they started dying because of poisoned rats.
The Burnett Heads woman is concerned about her pets after they started dying because of poisoned rats. Craig Warhurst
Pets & Animals

Woman speaks out after rat baits kill her pets

Zachary O'Brien
by
12th Dec 2019 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURNETT Heads resident is pleading with the community to stop baiting rats and mice after her dog and one of her chooks died due to poisoning.

She said poisoned vermin were heading onto her property for her animals food and water, leaving faeces all over the place and dying in her yard.

"The whole point of this isn't that there's rats - I don't care if there's rats, let's be honest I'm 200 metres from cow and horse paddocks, 200 metres inthe other direction are cane paddocks - they're unavoidable," she said.

"It's more the fact that what they're choosing to deal with the pests is affecting our animals and I'm sure they'd be affecting other people's too."

She said there wasn't a property on her street without animals on it and while she understood the need for pest management, but said there were baits available that didn't have secondary effects.

"Choose that one. It might cost a couple of dollars more but I think that's going to be a lot nicer than the alternative," she said.

"I just want to push the point that it's not the fact that there are rats or where they're coming from, it's the chosen method of eradicating them."

animals baiting pets
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR SAY: Maryborough really is making a comeback

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Maryborough really is making a comeback

        News It’s clear it has taken on a life of its own

        IN COURT: 62 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 62 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Cows on the road? Here’s what you need to know

        premium_icon Cows on the road? Here’s what you need to know

        Rural Stray livestock on country roads is part of rural life, but what should you do if...

        Just the beginning as $300 million contract announced

        premium_icon Just the beginning as $300 million contract announced

        News ‘This is only the start of a resurgence for Downer’