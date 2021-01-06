Menu
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton.
Woman stabs partner with fishing knife, punches him in head

Carlie Walker
6th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A court has heard how a woman attacked her partner with a fishing knife and punched him through a car window in a violent rage.

The woman, 47, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the incident happened at a Granville home on June 12.

When the man walked into the home, everything was calm at first, the court was told.

But then the woman became verbally abusive.

When the man went into the bedroom to get away from her, she kicked the bedroom door open.

He then walked to the shed to sleep in the car, but later woke to the woman punching him through the car window.

The court heard he was stabbed in the stomach with a fishing knife by the woman who then threw a wine glass at him.

When police attended the scene, they saw the victim's injuries, along with blood on the fishing knife.

The woman denied causing the injuries and claimed she was the victim.

She said she was terrified of the aggrieved, the court heard, but when police asked her why she had gone out to the shed, she had no answer.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said his client was employed.

He said the relationship had ended and the man had moved to Brisbane, limiting the chances of reoffending.

The woman was sentenced to two months in prison, wholly suspended, with an operational period of nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

