Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coast woman is alleged to have stolen $25,000 from her own mother's pension fund after being involved in a Nigerian online dating scam.
A Coast woman is alleged to have stolen $25,000 from her own mother's pension fund after being involved in a Nigerian online dating scam. Warren Lynam
Crime

Woman steals $25k from mother's pension after Nigerian scam

Matty Holdsworth
by
19th Jun 2019 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST woman is alleged to have stolen $25,000 from her own mother's pension fund after being involved in a Nigerian online dating scam.

Police allege the Cooroibah woman, 68, indirectly paid money to Nigerian scammers in the form of iTunes and Google Play gift cards.

Sunshine Coast CIB detective Senior Sergeant officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the informant in relation to this matter was a complaint from the Office of the Public Guardian.

"Between November 2015 and September 2017, the offender, who has Enduring Power of Attorney for financial and personal matters, fraudulently used an amount for her own benefit," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

"This left the nursing home with a huge shortfall in payments."

Previously Sunshine Coast police have seen people act as "money mules" for criminal behaviour and received warning letters.

As a result, Snr Sgt Edwards said police would continue to take action where they had assisted with the theft of funds from businesses.

"We continue to alert people that they are not engaging with real people and are being scammed," he said.

"This goes on even with previous warnings, people are being naive, which is progressing to stupidity.

"Some believe they are developing some love interest relying on a photograph and emails.

"They engage with these people for extensive periods of time and the common denominator is they get fleeced."

The 68-year-old woman will appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on July 9, charged with one count of fraud, dishonest application of property of another.

More Stories

cooroibah crime editors picks fraud noosa magistrates court online scam police scam sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police theft
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    premium_icon TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    News Aside from attracting hundreds of keen anglers to its sandy shores, Fraser Island's tailor season is helping solidify the region as a world-class fishing area

    Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    premium_icon Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    News It means lost revenue for sugar cane contractors and the M'boro mill

    COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    premium_icon COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    News Mr Browne said death should be about love and compassion

    BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    premium_icon BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    Technology Businesses are required to start reporting through STP from July 1.