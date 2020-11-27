Woman steals card from hospital worker, goes on spree

A WOMAN, who stole a hospital worker’s card and used it to buy booze, cigarettes and clothes, has fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Daveena Jo-Anne Robe pleaded guilty to eight counts of dishonestly obtaining goods as well as a string of drug charges – unlawfully producing drugs, possessing drug utensils and failing to use reasonable care with a syringe to avoid danger to the life, safety of others.

The court heard Robe stole the bank card from a Hervey Bay Hospital worker on September 16, while visiting her son who was a patient.

Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said “the victim reported to police that his card had been stolen, he was working at the time at the Hervey Bay Hospital … he noticed his card was missing around 6:30pm”.

“The victim identified then that his card had been used to conduct around about $1750 worth of transactions over a four-hour period that he had not made,” she said.

“The defendant used the victim’s card at various stores including Dan Murphy’s, Woolworths and clothing places, purchasing items such has alcohol, cigarettes, clothing.

“Police have executed a search warrant at the defendant’s address … while executing that warrant, they have located a cannabis plant, two water pipes and an electric grinder.

“They further located six used syringes, some capped and uncapped.”

Duty lawyer Hamish Isles said Ms Robe’s offending arose out of a combination of circumstances, having been around the hospital to support her son.

“In any event, she strikes me at that particular time she was attempting to manage a heightened level of emotion and stress,” Mr Isles said.

“In relation to the property offences, it is my understanding it is not sophisticated offending and doomed to failure by virtue of the way many local businesses operate, by virtue of CCTV footage.

Magistrate John Milburn said Robe had “preyed upon someone who was in a vulnerable position while working at a hospital”.

“You are to blame for the offence,” he said

“While I do take into account the mitigating factors presented to me by Mr Isles, you still remain morally culpable for that offending.”

A conviction was recorded for all charges and Ms Robe was placed on a probation order for 12 months.