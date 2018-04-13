Woman steals two chickens from supermarket

A SCARNESS women has been fined for stealing two roasted chickens from a supermarket.



The 51-year-old told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday that she did it out of necessity because her "family needed to eat."



She said she turned to crime after a series of unfortunate events in which her son, who was now in prison, stole money from her.



The woman pleaded guilty to theft.



The court heard this was her second offence in a month.



The chickens were valued at $15.80.



The woman was fined $150.

