Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman steals two chickens from supermarket

Annie Perets
by
13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A SCARNESS women has been fined for stealing two roasted chickens from a supermarket.

The 51-year-old told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday that she did it out of necessity because her "family needed to eat."

She said she turned to crime after a series of unfortunate events in which her son, who was now in prison, stole money from her.

The woman pleaded guilty to theft.

The court heard this was her second offence in a month.

The chickens were valued at $15.80.

The woman was fined $150.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Modified title returns to Speedway for first time in years

    Modified title returns to Speedway for first time in years

    Motor Sports ONE of the biggest events on the Maryborough Speedway's calendar is coming back to the Heritage City next month for the first time in years

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    'Right now more than anything we need a healer': Seymour

    'Right now more than anything we need a healer': Seymour

    Council News Cr Seymour said his campaign will focus on providing leadership

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Arthur, Berkley contest huge field for Sedan National Title

    Arthur, Berkley contest huge field for Sedan National Title

    Motor Sports IT'S SET to be a huge weekend for Josh Arthur and Joel Berkley.

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    MARYBOROUGH PROUD: Our special Mary Poppins connection

    MARYBOROUGH PROUD: Our special Mary Poppins connection

    News There is a tragic story behind the naming of Maryborough.

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners