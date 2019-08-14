Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire trucks at McDonalds Geelong.
Fire trucks at McDonalds Geelong.
Breaking

Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

Carlie Walker
by
14th Aug 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY service crews had to come to the assistance of a woman who got stuck in mud while trying to rescue her dog in Tinana.

The incident happened on Sunrise Drive about 10.28am on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the woman got stuck but was able to get out of the sticky situation with the help of a ladder.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was uninjured after being pulled free.

More Stories

fraser coast stuck in mud tinana woman
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fears for future of Bay festival as fishing reforms loom

    premium_icon Fears for future of Bay festival as fishing reforms loom

    News With tough new State Government fishing regulations on the horizon, the future is uncertain for the region's commercial operators and the iconic festival.

    MEETING OF THE MINDS: Math whizzes headline uni challenge

    premium_icon MEETING OF THE MINDS: Math whizzes headline uni challenge

    News Two talented student groups will head to the finals in Sippy Downs

    Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

    Pets & Animals Dolphins were also spotted during his time on the water.