Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

EMERGENCY service crews had to come to the assistance of a woman who got stuck in mud while trying to rescue her dog in Tinana.

The incident happened on Sunrise Drive about 10.28am on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the woman got stuck but was able to get out of the sticky situation with the help of a ladder.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was uninjured after being pulled free.