Woman strips down on board flight

A woman allegedly became unruly on a flight in the US.

When it comes to travelling on board a plane, it's probably a good idea to wear a pair of pants.

A flight headed to Houston was forced to land early in Alabama last week to deal with a passenger who was allegedly acting unruly. When the plane landed, the woman was reportedly only wearing a T-shirt and underwear.

A spokesman for the CommutAir confirmed to Fox News that the incident occurred on one of the airline's flights (which was operating as a United Express flight at the time) from Jacksonville to Houston. After handling the situation in Mobile, Alabama the flight continued to Houston.

Sierra Nicole McClinton is facing charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Fox 10 TV reports.

Sierra Nicole McClinton was just wearing a T-shirt and underwear.

According to reports, Ms McClinton got into an altercation with another passenger on the flight. When a flight attendant could not calm her down, Ms McClinton was detained until the plane could be diverted.

Authorities said Ms McClinton appeared to be intoxicated when she arrived in Mobile. She allegedly continued to disobey their commands and yelled obscenities. According to Fox 10 TV, the Mobile Airport Authority Police Department said Ms McClinton caused the initial disturbance on the plane.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesman for CommutAir said, "CommutAir flight 4332, operating as United Express from Jacksonville to Houston, diverted to Mobile when a passenger became disruptive. The aircraft landed safely in Mobile where law enforcement officials met the aircraft at the gate. The flight continued on to Houston shortly after."

