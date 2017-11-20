Menu
Woman struck by car on Fraser Coast road

Carlie Walker
by

UPDATE, 5.05PM: A woman has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after she was struck by a car in Maryborough.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman suffered multiple minor injuries, in the incident, which happened on March  St about 4.05pm.

EARLIER:: A woman is being treated by paramedics after she was struck by a car in March St, Maryborough.

The incident happened about 4.05pm on Monday.

Police and fire crews also attended the scene.

