Woman struck by car on Fraser Coast road

UPDATE, 5.05PM: A woman has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after she was struck by a car in Maryborough.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman suffered multiple minor injuries, in the incident, which happened on March St about 4.05pm.

#Maryborough. A patient has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a vehicle and pedestrian incident on March St at 4.04pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 20, 2017

EARLIER:: A woman is being treated by paramedics after she was struck by a car in March St, Maryborough.

The incident happened about 4.05pm on Monday.

Police and fire crews also attended the scene.