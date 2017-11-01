UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE, 2.35PM: A woman has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle

The incident happened in a carpark at Hunter St about 1.36pm.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the woman suffered a leg injury during the incident.

Early reports suggest the woman's foot was run over by her own vehicle, but the spokesman could not confirm that information.

