News

UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car

Carlie Walker
by

UPDATE, 2.35PM: A woman has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle

The incident happened in a carpark at Hunter St about 1.36pm.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the woman suffered a leg injury during the incident.

Early reports suggest the woman's foot was run over by her own vehicle, but the spokesman could not confirm that information.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on their way to a Hervey Bay shopping centre after a woman was struck by a car.

The incident is believed to have happened in a carpark in Hunter St.

Early reports suggest the woman's foot was run over by her own vehicle.

She is believed to be aged in her 70s.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks fcambulance fccrash fcpolice injury shopping centre

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

THE redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex is the biggest project Steven Sarah has seen at the shops in about 15 years.

Economic plan to bring jobs, tax relief

Consolidated Linen Service managing director Adam Roberts, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen.

The plan would bring jobs, tax relief and drop electricity prices.

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

Maryborough's Emma Grant with her husband Brendan, who died earlier this month

Maryborough's Emma Grant has paid tribute to her beloved husband.

'It's just a boob, not a sexual thing to be feeding a child'

FAMILY: Kiesten Grenenger with her sons, two-year-old Joe and three-week-old Kai.

Kiesten Grenenger often receives negative looks from the public.

Local Partners