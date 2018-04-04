Woman suffers multiple injuries in crash

A WOMAN in her 20s was transported to hospital with multiple injuries following a single vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman was driving on the Bruce Highway about five minutes south of Tiaro when she crashed.

Emergency services attended the scene about 1.40pm Wednesday.

The spokesman said she suffered arm, ankle and minor head injuries.

She was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what caused the crash.