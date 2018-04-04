Menu
Woman suffers multiple injuries in crash

Inge Hansen
by
4th Apr 2018 6:09 PM | Updated: 6:26 PM

A WOMAN in her 20s was transported to hospital with multiple injuries following a single vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman was driving on the Bruce Highway about five minutes south of Tiaro when she crashed.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Emergency services attended the scene about 1.40pm Wednesday.

The spokesman said she suffered arm, ankle and minor head injuries.

She was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

