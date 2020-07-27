Woman suffers neck, back injuries in morning crash

A woman in her 20s was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a crash.

A WOMAN in her 20s suffered neck and back injuries in a morning crash at Urraween.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after her car crashed into a telegraph pole about 4.35am.

The woman was in a stable condition.

This crash came less than 24 hours after a fatal rollover on Fraser Island.

A man was killed when the 4WD he was driving lost control and rolled on 75 Mile Beach.

Another man was flown from the scene in a critical condition while two others were injured.