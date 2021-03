A woman was injured in the two-car crash.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Urangan.

The crash happened at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Elizabeth St at 10.11am on Wednesday.



Emergency service crews attended the scene.

One person was injured in the crash.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was treated by paramedics and transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

Another patient declined transport.