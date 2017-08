Man suffers lacerations in crash on M'boro-Hervey Bay Rd

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Island resident raises funds for 'angels of the sky'

UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after possible near-drowning

PARAMEDICS have attended the scene of an alleged assault in Maryborough.

The incident happened about 4.45pm on Tuesday at the pay phone on the corner of North and John Sts.

A female patient was transported to Maryborough Hospital with facial injuries.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman travelled in a stable condition.