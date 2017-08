Two in hospital after three-car crash on Fraser Coast

A WOMAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after her car went down an embankment.

The crash happened on the corner of the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and Booral Rd in Walligan about 7.55am on Friday.

Female patient being transported stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after a single vehicle crash, Booral & Maryborough Hervey Bay Rds #Walligan. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 3, 2017

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.