EMERGENCY crews were called to a two car crash in Hervey Bay just before 8pm on Sunday.

A woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries following the crash on the corner of Taylor and Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

The other female driver was treated on the scene.

Police blocked off one lane of of Taylor St around the crash until the cars were towed away and the area was made safe about 8.30pm.