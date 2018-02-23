Woman taken to hospital with neck pain after crash
PARAMEDICS have attended a crash in which an elderly woman was injured at the corner of March and Alice Sts in Maryborough.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 3.41pm.
#Maryborough - one patient to Maryborough Hospital in stable condition after reported two-vehicle crash on March Street and Alice Street at 3.41pm.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 23, 2018
An elderly woman was taken to Maryborough Hospital with neck pain.
She was transported in a stable condition.