A WOMAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after her car went down an embankment.

The crash happened on the corner of the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and Booral Rd in Walligan about 7.55am on Friday.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash to give assistance to the female driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Her injuries are unknown.