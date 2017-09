One car was towed after a two-car crash in Torquay on Sunday.

One car was towed after a two-car crash in Torquay on Sunday. Blake Antrobus

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

A Toyota Hilux and Subaru Outback collided at the intersection of Fraser and Truro Sts, Torquay, about 2.30pm on Sunday.

The Outback sustained damage to its side and was towed from the scene about 3pm.

Traffic control is in place.

The woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.