CRASH SCENE: The female driver of a gold Toyota Altise was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash yesterday.
Woman taken to hospital after roundabout crash

Jodie Callcott
13th Dec 2018 6:21 PM

A FEMALE driver was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the roundabout at the intersection of Beach Rd and Boat Harbour Dr yesterday.

The collision happened between a gold Toyota Altise which entered the roundabout from Beach Rd and a black Audi sedan which entered from Boat Harbour Dr.

The gold Toyota Altise spun and crashed into a power pole.

The intersection was blocked for a short time.

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene.

The crash happened about 3pm.

