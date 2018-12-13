Woman taken to hospital after roundabout crash
A FEMALE driver was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the roundabout at the intersection of Beach Rd and Boat Harbour Dr yesterday.
The collision happened between a gold Toyota Altise which entered the roundabout from Beach Rd and a black Audi sedan which entered from Boat Harbour Dr.
The gold Toyota Altise spun and crashed into a power pole.
The intersection was blocked for a short time.
Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene.
The crash happened about 3pm.