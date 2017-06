Emergency crews were called to a car crash in Hervey Bay.

A WOMAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after crashing into a pole.

It's believed there were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash in Urangan.

Emergency crews arrived at the crash scene on Buccaneer Dr just before 12pm Monday.

The female had minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no-one else was hurt in the crash.