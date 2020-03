A woman has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital follow a fall at Point Vernon. Photo: File

PARAMEDICS were called to the Esplanade at 1.20am for a woman in her 20s who fell approximately 3 metres while on a walking track.

Queensland Fire Emergency Service officers provided support for a difficult extrication.

The patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury.