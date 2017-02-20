Woman taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for snake bite

A WOMAN was taken to Herve Bay Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake.
The 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
She was reportedly bitten by a snake at a property on Grenfell St in Tiaro about 9pm on Sunday.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the type of snake is unknown at this stage.
Got a snake story or photo to share? Tell us at editorial@fraser coastchronicle.com.au