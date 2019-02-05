Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Woman tells court she's off drugs: 'I'm straighty-180 now'

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Feb 2019 9:07 AM

A 39-year-old woman has told the Kingaroy magistrate she's pulled her socks up and is no longer taking drugs.

Trudy Roselyn Sempf faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4, charged with drug driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Sempf she was collecting a substantial history of drug-related matters.

"One of these days you'll be affected by drugs and you'll get behind the wheel of a car and take somebody's life," he said.

Sempf told the court she was now seeing a counsellor.

"I cannot do that to my kids, your honour. I'm straighty-180, I'm doing my counselling, I've had enough of bad boyfriends and a bad life," she said.

"I'm turning 40 and I've pulled myself together. I'm legit now, straighty-180."

Magistrate Woodford convicted and fined Sempf $800 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

drug driving kingaroy crime kingaroy magistrates court magistrate ross woodford south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC TUESDAY: Driving list you don't want to be on

    premium_icon TRAFFIC TUESDAY: Driving list you don't want to be on

    Crime Latest list of drink and drug drivers on the Fraser Coast revealed

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:01 AM
    What's on: Busy times ahead for the Bay library

    premium_icon What's on: Busy times ahead for the Bay library

    Whats On Regular school term-based programs have recommenced this month.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Ocean Guardian spear: shark protection in the hand

    premium_icon Ocean Guardian spear: shark protection in the hand

    Lifestyle Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to help raise funds

    • 5th Feb 2019 9:39 AM
    New owners for popular restaurant 71 Wharf

    premium_icon New owners for popular restaurant 71 Wharf

    News 'We are looking at introducing evening dining.'

    • 5th Feb 2019 9:37 AM