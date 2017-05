POLICE have arrested two men over an alleged armed robbery in Maryborough earlier this morning.

Police allege the 39-year-old and 47-year-old men entered a Ferry St motel armed with knives at 3.30am this morning and proceeded to threaten a 35-year-old woman at the property.

After searching the motel room, the men fled on foot with cash.

Officers and the police dog squad located the men a short time afterwards.

The men remain in custody while investigations continue.

More to come.