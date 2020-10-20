Menu
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
Woman tragically killed in crash east of Goomeri

Holly Cormack
19th Oct 2020 12:03 PM | Updated: 20th Oct 2020 4:34 AM
A WOMAN has tragically died following a two-vehicle traffic crash east of Goomeri,

Initial investigations indicate the two vehicles collided around 10.30pm Wednesday, October 14, on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane hospital with critical injuries, where she passed away yesterday (October 19).

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Veteran man, was injured and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The sole occupant of the other car, a 33-year-old Kilkivan man, was critically injured at the scene of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

