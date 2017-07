'I could be a quadriplegic': How heroes saved rider

A WOMAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a two-car crash in Granville.

The crash happened about 3.10pm on Wednesday at the intersection of Odessa and Cambridge Sts in Granville.

traffic was slowed around the crash as emergency service crews attended the scene.

A woman aged in her 40s was taken to hospital with chest pain from the seatbelt and leg pain.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the other passengers and drivers declined treatment.