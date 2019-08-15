Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Emergency services have blocked traffic to rescue driver trapped in car
Breaking

Woman trapped after vehicle plunges down embankment

Ashley Pillhofer
Zizi Averill
by and
15th Aug 2019 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.15AM: A WOMAN trapped in a vehicle after a crash in North Mackay has been freed. 

She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

Queensland Police have closed one west-bound lane of Sams Road to allow for the ute, which crashed down an embankment into water, to be towed out. 

INITIAL: A WOMAN has been trapped in her ute after a roll-over in North Mackay.

Emergency services have blocked a lane on Sams Rd after a ute went off the road and down an embankment at 8.20am.

The ute appears to have rolled down a 2-3 m embankment and has landed in water

The crash happened at the intersection of Malcomson St and Sams Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were able to speak to the woman entrapped in the vehicle.

"The female patient is conscious and not complaining of anything," he said.

An ambulance, fire crews and tow trucks are working to make the scene safe.

Currently traffic is not heavily impacted.

mackay mackay crash malcomson st north mackay qas queensland ambulance service sams rd
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    DOG BAITING: Horror as poisoned mince found in yard

    premium_icon DOG BAITING: Horror as poisoned mince found in yard

    News A MARYBOROUGH man witnessed a brazen attempt to poison his dogs.

    Run-off from Mary River hurts reef: Environment council

    premium_icon Run-off from Mary River hurts reef: Environment council

    News 'Polluted run-off results in poor water quality.'

    Hundreds of jobs on offer in regional roads bonanza

    premium_icon Hundreds of jobs on offer in regional roads bonanza

    News Businesses and industries are keen to get on board with the program

    M'boro's brave airforce personnel will be forever remembered

    premium_icon M'boro's brave airforce personnel will be forever remembered

    News The names were researched by Maryborough Military Aviation Museum