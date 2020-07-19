Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been flown to hospital after the multi-vehicle crash in Rainbow Beach overnight.
A woman has been flown to hospital after the multi-vehicle crash in Rainbow Beach overnight.
News

Woman trapped in car after Rainbow Beach crash

Matt Collins
19th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after she had to be freed from her car following a two-vehicle crash at Rainbow Beach overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to Rainbow Beach Rd at 7.28pm on Saturday, July 18.

On arrival, a woman, in her 60s, was entrapped in a vehicle.

With help from firefighters, the woman was freed and treated for chest, pelvic and sustained spinal injuries.

The woman was flown in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A man in his 20s and a young boy were transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital.

qas rainbow beach rainbow beach crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How teddy-in-window trend inspired community check-up

        premium_icon How teddy-in-window trend inspired community check-up

        Community One of the Coast’s country towns needed a bear hug after trying times.

        GALLERY: There's a teddy-bear themed market in there

        premium_icon GALLERY: There's a teddy-bear themed market in there

        Community See photos of the teddy bear-themed markets

        Five bushfires burning across Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Five bushfires burning across Fraser Coast

        Breaking Crews are at the scene of multiple blazes burning across the region