Woman uses paint, yoghurt, egg shells in attack on car

A woman used spray paint to graffiti her former partner’s car, then hid yoghurt and egg shells under the seat, a court has heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count of entering a property and committing an indictable offence when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the offences were committed in October, 2019.

The first happened on October 2 when the woman tried to force her way onto her former partner’s property, despite being told she couldn’t enter.

The man put his arms across the doorway to prevent her from coming in and she punched him three times in the face, the court was told.

An altercation between the two ensued.

Then on October 27, the woman entered the man’s home because she couldn’t get in touch to check on the welfare of their child.

The court heard she used paint to damage the home and used scissors to cut the straps on several pairs of shoes.

She took the man’s car keys and a baseball bat.

She used pink spray paint to graffiti the licence plate on his vehicle before putting yoghurt and egg shells under the seats.

The court heard the woman had been angry because she couldn’t contact her child and was remorseful for her actions.

She was fined and convictions were recorded.