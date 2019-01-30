Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police hunting woman who tried to snatch child

by Aneeka Simonis
30th Jan 2019 11:19 AM

A HUNT is underway for woman who reportedly tried to grab a child from a pram in Gippsland, in Victoria.

The public have been put on alert for a woman with long blonde hair, after a terrifying ordeal involving a mum and her two young children in Traralgon on January 28.

Police say the mum was strolling a pram with her kids inside on Shakespeare St when the female stranger tried to pull the pram from her hands about 2pm.

The distressed mother hit the woman in the face, causing her to flee east along the street.

Police say the mum and her kids were uninjured but are desperate to locate the offender.

Latrobe Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released a facefit image of a woman they wish to speak to.

She is described as about 165cm tall, a medium build with long blonde hair and was wearing denim shorts, a white T-shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A facefit image of a woman wanted over an attempted child-napping in Traralgon
A facefit image of a woman wanted over an attempted child-napping in Traralgon

More Stories

child abduction editors picks police traralgon

Top Stories

    NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    premium_icon NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    News A 19-year-old Kingaroy man has been arrested over the robbery of an Eli Waters bottle shop and a spate of Hervey Bay offences spanning two months

    Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    premium_icon Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    Community A local mum has cashed in on a painstaking job most parents hate.

    The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    premium_icon The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    News This was a moment that would stay with the now-71-year-old forever