Woman who jumped out of car still in critical condition

Roundabout on Gilston Rd and Rosedale Drive at Wondunna where a woman was allegedly run over by a car. The offending vehicle is towed from the scene.

A WOMAN, 32, who jumped out of a moving vehicle before being run over remains in a critical but stable condition after she was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital on Sunday.



The incident happened about 5.30am on Gilston Rd in Wondunna.



A police spokesman said no charges had been laid relating to the incident, but the Forensic Crash Unit was continuing to investigate.



A witness at the scene of the incident performed life-saving CPR on the woman.

