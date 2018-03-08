Woman, who's never had a licence, busted driving to shops

MIKAYLA Davis has never held a driver's licence, but that has not stopped her from getting behind the wheel.

The 20 year old was caught driving twice last month.

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving unlicensed.

The court heard that on both occasions, Davis told police she was going to the shops.

The Point Vernon woman was stopped in Urraween on February 14, and in Pialba on February 27.

She was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told her: "It'll be much cheaper to catch cabs."