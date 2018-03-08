Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman, who's never had a licence, busted driving to shops

Annie Perets
by
8th Mar 2018 4:34 PM

MIKAYLA Davis has never held a driver's licence, but that has not stopped her from getting behind the wheel.

The 20 year old was caught driving twice last month.

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving unlicensed.

The court heard that on both occasions, Davis told police she was going to the shops.

The Point Vernon woman was stopped in Urraween on February 14, and in Pialba on February 27.

She was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told her: "It'll be much cheaper to catch cabs."

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Passing on the power of women to next generation

Passing on the power of women to next generation

News When Vanessa Done was growing up, she watched her mum juggle being a parent along with working and studying to receive her science degree.

Is this the quirkiest letterbox at a Queensland school?

Is this the quirkiest letterbox at a Queensland school?

Offbeat The students are very proud of their letterbox.

Fire ants could be cause of bites at Nikenbah

Fire ants could be cause of bites at Nikenbah

Environment The ants bit the man seven or eight times.

Weapon, drugs found at Fraser Coast home

Weapon, drugs found at Fraser Coast home

Crime Police executed a search warrant on a Fraser Coast home.

Local Partners