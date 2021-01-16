Menu
Woman winched from Paradise Caves after fall

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 7:56 PM
UPDATE 8PM: A woman has been winched into a helicopter from the scene of a fall onto rocks at a popular Coast attraction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 20-year-old woman sustained cuts to her face and was flown in the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter from Paradise Caves in Noosa National Park to Sunshine Coast Airport.

From there she was taken by ambulance in stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

EARLIER: A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster ‘embarrassed’ by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

