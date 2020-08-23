Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The paramedic gets ready to be lowered down to help the woman.
The paramedic gets ready to be lowered down to help the woman. RACQ Careflight
News

Woman winched from mountain after fall

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Aug 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been winched to safety after falling while exploring a mountain west of Maryborough.

It's understood the woman, aged in her 40s, had been at a lookout at the top of Mount Walsh when she tripped and fell.

The incident happened about 9.30am on Sunday. 

Members of the group she was with immediately contacted emergency services.

A view of Mount Walsh.
A view of Mount Walsh. RACQ Lifeflight

The Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter was sent to the scene.

The crew located the woman and a paramedic was winched down.

She was assessed and treated for a head injury before both were winched back into the helicopter.

The woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. 

More Stories

airlifted fcemergency mountain
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns held for ‘high risk’ dingo after collar removed

        Premium Content Concerns held for ‘high risk’ dingo after collar removed

        Environment The collar was used to track her behaviour

        How losing her son inspired Bay mum’s mission to help others

        Premium Content How losing her son inspired Bay mum’s mission to help others

        News She’s on a quest to stop others from suffering the same pain

        ‘Infinite’ surgery waiting lists not going to get better

        Premium Content ‘Infinite’ surgery waiting lists not going to get better

        Health Queensland’s top doctor has explained why slashing the state’s surgery waiting...

        REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        Premium Content REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        News Here's the restrictions effective immediately