Woman winched from mountain after fall

The paramedic gets ready to be lowered down to help the woman. RACQ Careflight

A WOMAN has been winched to safety after falling while exploring a mountain west of Maryborough.

It's understood the woman, aged in her 40s, had been at a lookout at the top of Mount Walsh when she tripped and fell.

The incident happened about 9.30am on Sunday.

Members of the group she was with immediately contacted emergency services.

A view of Mount Walsh. RACQ Lifeflight

The Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter was sent to the scene.

The crew located the woman and a paramedic was winched down.

She was assessed and treated for a head injury before both were winched back into the helicopter.

The woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.