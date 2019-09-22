Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trevor Wilson, 62, was last seen at his Katoomba Cres, Tamborine Mountain, home on Saturday.
Trevor Wilson, 62, was last seen at his Katoomba Cres, Tamborine Mountain, home on Saturday.
News

Woman woke to find husband missing

22nd Sep 2019 6:25 PM

THE State Emergency Service and volunteers have failed to find any trace of a man who disappeared from his home, south of Brisbane.

Trevor Wilson, 62, was last seen by his wife at his Katoomba Cres, Tamborine Mountain, home on Friday night.

When she woke on Saturday morning Mr Wilson was missing.

His mobile phone and wallet were left at home.

Mr Wilson's family say the keen bushwalker's disappearance was completely out of character.

His family say his well-being is their number one concern and he is urged to make contact so his loved ones know he is OK.

Search teams have been looking in bushland where Mr Wilson often walks, including the nearby Botanical Gardens and Heritage Centre, but have found no sign of the man.

Mr Wilson is described as Caucasian, with a proportionate build, 170cm tall, with short grey hair and green eyes.

While it is not known exactly what he was wearing when he left his home, family say it is likely he was wearing glasses, a shirt, shorts, walking shoes and a hooded jumper.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks missing man queensland

Top Stories

    Wide Bay's best go toe-to-toe with Roar stars

    premium_icon Wide Bay's best go toe-to-toe with Roar stars

    Soccer The local team made up of players from the Wide Bay Premier League lost 4-1 against a Roar team that is tipped to make the A-League finals this season.

    GALLERY: Bay icon celebrated at Pier Festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Bay icon celebrated at Pier Festival

    News Were you photographed at the Pier Festival today?

    OPEN HOUSE: Possible state-wide tour plans revealed

    premium_icon OPEN HOUSE: Possible state-wide tour plans revealed

    News Martin Simons said he hoped to co-ordinate with other cities

    • 22nd Sep 2019 5:28 PM
    GALLERY: A formal thank-you from FCAC students

    premium_icon GALLERY: A formal thank-you from FCAC students

    News Check out our gallery of stunning formal pictures