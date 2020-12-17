Woman’s abusive texts book her a date with magistrate

SENDING 13 abusive texts to her ex landed a woman before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The woman pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order when she appeared before the court on Thursday.

As part of the order, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was not allowed to contact her former partner.

But on November 29, she sent a series of texts to the man, accusing him of "starting s--t like usual".

Among the messages, she wrote "f--k you dog" and told him she would be "dead, locked up or a mess".

When police arrived at her door the next day, she showed them the text messages she had sent.

The woman was placed on a probation order and no conviction was recorded.