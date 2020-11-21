Woman’s baffling act before disappearance

A businesswoman who vanished from her cliffside Sydney home two days after it was raided by the corporate watchdog and Australian Federal Police has been missing for more than a week and her distraught husband "just wants her home".

There are serious fears for the welfare of Melissa Caddick, 49, who left her home on Wallangra Road, Dover Heights, at 5.30am last Thursday in activewear.

She hasn't been seen since.

Her husband Anthony Koletti desperately wants her home and described his wife's disappearance as out of character.

But it was on baffling act that concerned her husband. He told reporters it was the first time his wife had left without her phone to go on her usual morning runs.

"She usually always took her phone. In this case it was the only time, since I've known her that she did not," he said.

Mr Koletti described his wife as a "dedicated and incredibly beautiful daughter, sister and loved one".

"We are asking the community to help bring Melissa home," he said.

Detectives searched the Sydney mother's $7 million home on Tuesday last week as part of an investigation by corporate watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

She was then allegedly handed a court order which banned her from leaving the country, selling property or sending money offshore.

It is understood Ms Caddick's company, Maliver Pty Limited, was ordered to give ASIC its latest annual financial statement.

It is still unclear why Ms Caddick and Maliver Pty Limited, are under investigation but the corporate watchdog has not suggested she or the company have committed any offence.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Detective Inspector Gretchen Atkins said police hold serious concerns for Ms Caddick's safety and are urging the public to come forward with any information.

"She did not take any of her personal belongings, no phone, no keys. Nothing," she told reporters on Friday.

Police have already conducted land and air searches of the area and have so far detected no sign of the Sydney mother.

She was at home with her husband on Wednesday evening and left the following morning before he woke up, Mr Koletti said.

Detective Inspector Atkins said police have had trouble getting a hold of footage from the security camera outside Ms Caddick's home and are unsure if it captured any footage after Wednesday evening - the night before she went missing.

Mr Koletti has already been quizzed by police and there's no suggestion he had any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

But Detective Inspector Atkins said police are treating Ms Caddick's disappearance as suspicious because there's no trace of her.

Ms Caddick has been managing director of several companies including Cadley Consulting Group.

She was due to appear in the Federal Court for a hearing on November 27, according to court documents.

Court documents also reveal she was due to appear before a judge on November 13, a day after she went missing.

When probed about the raids Mr Koletti would not comment on his wife's mindset before her disappearance but urged her to come home.

"Just come home, everything's been taken care of. You're not in trouble," he said.

She is known to frequent the Bondi, Dover Heights and Rose Bay areas and also spent a lot of time in the city and would often take walks at Macquarie's Chair, Mr Koletti said.

She vanished two days after the corporate watchdog and police raided her home.

Detective Inspector Atkins said Ms Caddick has seemingly vanished without a trace and they are desperate to get their hands on any CCTV footage or dashcam vision which have been captured last Thursday morning on the quiet sleepy street.

"She hasn't been in touch with her family. She hasn't been in touch with her friends. We don't have any, any locations that we know that she's been," she said.

Ms Caddick also had several appointments scheduled for the coming week.

She is described as light-skinned, 165cm tall, with a slim build and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black singlet top and leggings, and silver Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Ms Caddick's whereabouts are urged to contact NSW Police.

