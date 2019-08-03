Menu
Woman's bizarre excuse for buying stolen car

Jodie Callcott
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
A WOMAN, who bought a stolen car from a seller named Batman 'turned a blind eye' to its likely origins.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Kylie Maree Brown, 35, faced 14 charges including receiving tainted property, stealing and breach of bail.

The serial offending started in April when Brown and a male accomplice stole Easter eggs worth $100 from a grocery store.

The same month, the Brisbane-based mother bought a stolen Kia Rio for $800.

The car was reported stolen on April 29 and found by police on May 20.

When police questioned Brown about the car, she gave them a receipt and said it used to belong to Batman's aunty.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris said his client was struggling with drug addiction when she bought the car.

Mr Morris said she needed a car and 'turned a blind eye'.

He said Brown had recently finished a detox program in Brisbane and had reached out to a rehabilitation program on the Sunshine Coast.

"The reason she chose to detox in Brisbane and complete rehabilitation on the Sunshine Coast is because she wanted to remove herself from the negative associations that she has here in Hervey Bay," Mr Morris said.

Brown pleaded guilty to all charges.

She was convicted and fined $2000 and ordered to pay $24.98 restitution.

She was sentenced to four months in jail, wholly-suspended for 12 months.

