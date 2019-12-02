Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman’s body found near river

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
2nd Dec 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating the circumstances around the suspicious death of a 20-year-old woman in Katherine.

The woman's body was found on Sunday at 3.15pm near the Katherine River.

Cops have set up a crime scene and detectives from the Northern Investigations Section are investigating.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed any person near the old railway bridge between 11pm on Friday, November 29, and 3am Saturday, November 30, to contact police.

Anyone with information can phone police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

katherine suspicious death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highest honour awarded for first time in 45 years

        premium_icon Highest honour awarded for first time in 45 years

        News It has been 45 years since a someone from Hervey Bay has received the Queen’s Guide Award

        UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

        Breaking Six people, including two children, have been hospitalised

        LOTTO WIN: Fraser Coast couple's big prize

        premium_icon LOTTO WIN: Fraser Coast couple's big prize

        News "My wife was scared it wasn’t real"

        Sex abuse victim wants tougher sentence for attacker

        premium_icon Sex abuse victim wants tougher sentence for attacker

        News A sex abuse survivor is fighting for tougher sentences