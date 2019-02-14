Woman's donation drive to help Townsville flood victims

COMMUNUNITY SUPPORT: Organiser Sharon Farrow among the donations brought in by the public that are set to go to victims of the floods in northern Queensland.

WITH truckloads of donations going to the needy up north, it's been a busy few days for Sharon Farrow as she helps pack thousands of gifts.

The Hervey Bay woman has co-ordinated a major donor drive collecting non-perishables and other essential items for victims of the floods in northern Queensland.

After her transport plans fell through, she put a call on social media for someone to help get the pallets of goods up to Townsville.

Within days, Ms Farrow said, she was overwhelmed with the results.

"It's been amazing, I never thought we would get the amount we received,” she said.

"We've got about 20 pallets of goods all up, basically a whole storage shed full of them.”

Four pallets were transported to Townsville yesterday, with another transport company preparing to take the rest later this week.

Since last Monday, gifts have flooded into the Positive Batteries Hervey Bay store on Torquay Rd, taking up several rooms' worth of space.

Many of the donations consist of non-perishables and general goods like baby clothes, beds, mattresses and essential items.

Ms Farrow told the Chronicle she was motivated to get the donations by her experience in the 2011 floods.

"There were people who needed help, so I stepped up,” she said.

"It's all the things you don't see on TV that you never forget.

"Once the water goes, you've got everything that comes afterwards.

"The smell is the worst, people never hear about the after effects.”

Donations will be unpacked at the Townsville Positive Batteries store on Ingham Rd.