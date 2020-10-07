Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
News

Woman’s incredible call after snake bite horror

by Chris Clarke
7th Oct 2020 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Goomeri woman called her friend "as cool as a cucumber" after she was bitten by a potentially deadly snake on Wednesday and rushed to hospital, northwest of Brisbane.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was at her home when she was bitten by the black snake about 9am.

"I'll give her a bravery award," a friend of the woman said.

"Rings me up as cool as a cucumber - 'I have been bitten by a black snake' - all correct procedure already applied."

The woman was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition where she was awaiting results.

"She is at Kingaroy Hospital and is being well taken care of by Murgon Ambulance personnel while she waits," the friend said.

"Hopefully it was a non-venomous snake."

The friend has posted a warning about the incident online, saying snake season is back.

"Please be careful," she said.

"Snakes are a very present danger already this year."

Originally published as Woman's incredible call after snake bite horror

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Patient rushed to hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content BREAKING: Patient rushed to hospital after snake bite

        News The person has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital

        Baby assault charges: Bay man refused bail

        Premium Content Baby assault charges: Bay man refused bail

        News A 25-year-old man cried as the prosecutor described him as an ‘unacceptable...

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Appearance list for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Appearance list for today

        Crime Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, October 7

        District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough today

        Premium Content District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough today

        News Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough