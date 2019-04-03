Horror crash that changed student’s life

Holly Scott, 23, was driving to her boyfriend’s house when she overcorrected and slammed into a tree near Echunga in Adelaide.

Holly Scott, 23, was driving to her boyfriend’s house when she overcorrected and slammed into a tree near Echunga in Adelaide.

Holly Scott was never meant to make it out alive.

The 23-year-old's family was told she wouldn't survive a horror crash where her car was wrapped around a tree, but a young Ms Scott defied all odds to tell her incredible story today.

She was driving to her boyfriend's house in July 2017 when she overcorrected and slammed into a tree near Echunga, in the Adelaide Hills.

Her family was told she wouldn’t survive the shocking crash that left her with a broken vertebrae and bleeding on the brain.

"He had a gut feeling and he came looking for me. He found me a street away from his house with my car wrapped around a tree," Ms Scott told Nine News.

"I couldn't move or speak, I was stuck in that car.

"Major Crash was called to the scene because no one thought I would survive."

The South Australian woman was left clinging to life with horrific injuries from the horror crash, including a broken vertebrae and bleeding on the brain.

Nine News reported the impact was so significant, Ms Scott had to be cut from her vehicle, and her father was told she wouldn't make it.

"The fire trucks had to pull my car off the tree, cut the roof off and cut the car to get me out," Ms Scott said.

But she defied all odds, learning to talk and walk again as she continues to undergoes 10 hours of rehabilitation a week.

Despite the severity of the impact, the university student went on to learn how to talk and walk again, undergoing 10 hours of rehabilitation a week.

But it hasn't been an easy road to recovery.

"Having to learn something that you should know so well, something that comes natural to us. I think I happy cried, and I've never happy cried before in my life, when I could finally walk again," Ms Scott said.

She is bravely sharing her story of survival, road safety and the impact a car crash can have with 8000 South Australian school students.

"Even if you're doing the right thing, something can happen. A car crash can change your life so quickly and so easily," she said.

Holly’s car at the time of the July 2017 accident. She is bravely sharing her tale of survival with other young drivers.

The RAA is running the annual Street Smart High road safety education event and hopes Ms Scott's story can help reduce the carnage on our roads.

"Street Smart High is an annual event which aims to demonstrate the reality of road trauma to South Australian high school students," the RAA's Jayne Flaherty said.

"It provides an opportunity for students to learn about driving risks and avoid situations that place themselves and others in danger."