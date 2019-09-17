Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ayleigh McGhee's fashion fail was shared around the world. Photo / Instagram
Ayleigh McGhee's fashion fail was shared around the world. Photo / Instagram
Fashion & Beauty

Woman's shoe fail leaves the internet in stitches

17th Sep 2019 7:13 AM

A Scottish woman has left Twitter users in stitches after her embarrassing fashion fail was shared around the world.

Ayleigh McGhee from Glasgow was "moaning" during a night out with friends about her shoes hurting her, only realising the following morning that she was wearing them on the wrong feet.

Her friend Georgia Henry took a photo of McGhee's mishap and shared it on Twitter, where users said they were "crying with laughter" over the mix-up.

  Her friend shared the photo online. Photo / Twitter

 

The photo shows a glamorous McGhee posing with her feet sticking out of her shoes.

Some could see themselves walking a mile in her heels, writing: "Defo can see me doing this", and "Ahh the thing is that literally is something I'd do".

"How would you not know?" wrote another, while one person questioned the role that alcohol had played in the episode, writing: "Don't drink kids".

This originally appeared on NZ Herald and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

fail fashion instagram internet twitter
NZ Herald

Top Stories

    REVEALED: M'boro in running for Festival of Redheads

    premium_icon REVEALED: M'boro in running for Festival of Redheads

    News Fraser Coast residents have 12 days to vote for the region to beat out three other cities

    Statistics just part of school story, principal says

    premium_icon Statistics just part of school story, principal says

    Education 'Data does not recognise the quality of teachers'

    NEW BUSINESS: Massage therapy... for your dogs

    premium_icon NEW BUSINESS: Massage therapy... for your dogs

    News Pampering Fraser Coast pooches just went up a level

    FOR SALE: Why waterfront farm could be Mary's most unique

    premium_icon FOR SALE: Why waterfront farm could be Mary's most unique

    Property The long-established Bidwell farm is on the banks of Tinana Creek